iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Budget 2024: Here are four important expectations from FM

8 Jul 2024 , 12:53 PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman faces high expectations as the 2024 Budget approaches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which recently returned to power with the help of allies following a surprise election victory, is expected to unveil the budget in mid-July.

This will be the BJP-led NDA government’s first major policy declaration since winning a historic third term, and it is expected to explain prospective changes to India’s economic goals over the next five years under the coalition government.

Key industrial groups and economic experts have made seven critical recommendations, which they hope will be fulfilled in the budget to boost economy, enhance livelihoods, and simplify the tax system.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has proposed tax cuts for India’s lower income tiers to boost disposable income and consumption.

Although the Indian economy expanded at an amazing 8.2% in 2023-24, consumption rose at half that rate.

The CII also suggested raising wages under the rural job guarantee plan and increasing cash payments to farmers to boost rural expenditure.

Agricultural economist Ashok Gulati and numerous agricultural organisations have urged the government to abolish export restrictions on farm products such as rice, wheat, sugar, and onions.

These restrictions, which were introduced to regulate consumer prices, had an impact on rural earnings. More than 45% of India’s population is dependent on agriculture, and relaxing these restrictions could enhance farmers’ income.

The CII has proposed an incentive payout plan for private companies that create jobs in labour-intensive industries like textiles and tourism.

Addressing unemployment is critical, as a post-election survey found that it was the most pressing issue for voters.

In addition, labour unions have urged the government to fill job openings and reinstate pension benefits from a previously abandoned programme.

Industry groups have suggested streamlining India’s complex tax frameworks.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has proposed simplifying the capital gains tax scheme into two or three main categories.

FICCI also supported for GST reform, suggesting fewer tax bands and the inclusion of previously excluded sectors.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Budget 2024
  • FM
  • Nirmala Sitharaman
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.