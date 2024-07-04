iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Budget 2024: Market Moves Around Budget Day

4 Jul 2024 , 09:05 AM

According to a market analysis, investors cut their exposure one week before the budget announcement and then re-entered one week later.

Ahead of this year’s Union Budget declaration, which is expected to be given by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman this month, a study of market behaviour suggests that investors lowered their exposure one week before the budget release and re-entered one week after. According to an Economic Times story, Capitalmind has been studying the stock market since 2000.

The report stated: “Market behaviour one week before and one week after Budgets are interesting mirror-images of each other as investors seem to reduce exposure due to uncertainty up to Budget day, negative 63% of the time, followed by re-entering once the uncertainty recedes after the event, positive 62% of the time.”

Anoop Vijaykumar of Capitalmind stated, “What our study suggests is that while there tends to be tremendous volatility leading up to and shortly following the budget brd on expectations, the longer term is determined by the underlying fundamentals of corporate earnings growth. Long-term investors should avoid making large equity allocation decisions based on budgetary assumptions or announcements.

The study also found that Union budgets are poor predictors of annual returns.

“In the 2003 Union Budget, the NDA government prioritised deficit reduction by introducing new taxes, such as state-level VAT and service tax.” The CNX500, a broad market index of India’s top 500 firms, finished the day up 0.5%. A month later, the index had dropped 6%. “A year later, the market had doubled,” he explained.

The best return on Budget Day was 4.1% on February 1, 2021, while the worst was -5.4% on July 6, 2009, according to the research.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • Budget
  • markets
  • NSE
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.