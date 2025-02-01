iifl-logo-icon 1
Budget 2025: ₹20,000 Crore Allocated for Nuclear Energy Mission

1 Feb 2025 , 12:47 PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2025 on February 1. Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of the Nuclear Energy Mission with a view to developing India’s nuclear power sector.

The mission would begin by taking up R&D of Small Modular Reactors, compact, advanced nuclear reactors that produce cleaner energy more effectively. For this, the Centre has allocated development provisions of ₹20,000 crore.

The plan includes five indigenously developed nuclear reactors, to be established and operationalized during 2030 at the earliest. The objectives of India’s initiatives revolve around reducing dependence on fossil fuel for energy security and stable clean energy supply in the future.

On the other hand, the government has also put forward a target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power as part of India’s transition into clean energy by 2047.

Nuclear energy is vital to build a “Viksit Bharat” or Developed India, said Sitharaman. It would give the country an assured source of energy in increasing requirements for energy.

In an attempt to induce private sector involvement in nuclear energy projects, the government will amend the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act. It will smoothen private firm investment in nuclear energy.

It isn’t the first big thrust toward nuclear power either. Last month, in February 2024, the government had promised adding 18 fresh nuclear reactors capable of a capacity of 13,800 MWe altogether. This will take the total nuclear power capacity in India to 22,480 MWe in 2031-32, keeping it on the track of clean energy. Nuclear Energy Mission is a strategic step towards a clean and energy-sure India through innovation, associating with private sectors and long-term sustainable development.

