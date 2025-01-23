iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Budget 2025: 5 Key Expectations from Finance Minister

23 Jan 2025 , 03:18 PM

With the Union Budget 2025 around the corner, various stakeholders are hoping for specific reforms that can address the immediate challenges and help the economy in sustainable growth. Here are some of the key things that are expected from the government during this year’s union budget:

Relief in Income-Tax Slabs: Middle-class taxpayers, especially those earning up to ₹15 Lakh, seek income tax reduction. Individuals earning ₹7 Lakh to ₹15 Lakh are taxed at 20% to 30%, leaving little disposable income for savings and consumption. Rationalizing these slabs would put more money in customers’ hands, increasing demand and overall economic activity. Otherwise, the government could also focus on increasing the investment limit under section 80C, which has been stuck at Rs 1.5 Lakh for several years now.

Reinstatement of Indexation Benefits: In 2023, the government has decided to remove the indexation benefit from debt mutual funds, significantly impacting the attractiveness of these investment instruments. Earlier, long-term capital gains from debt funds were subject to a 20% tax with indexation benefit, which adjusted the purchase price for inflation and reduced the taxable gains. 

Therefore, the shift has removed the tax efficiency that made debt mutual funds a preferred choice for long-term investors. Reinstating this benefit will incentivize retail participation in debt funds.

Reduction of GST on Health Insurance Policies: Among the developing nations, India’s health insurance coverage is the lowest. One of the most important demands from the sector has been a reduction in GST rates on health insurance policies, which currently is 18%. Due to high premiums, many middle-class families refrain from buying adequate health coverage. If the GST rates are reduced to 5% or 12%, this will significantly reduce the cost of insurance premiums, allowing the middle class better accessibility to health insurance. This move would also be in line with the government’s goal of universal health coverage under Ayushman Bharat.

Simplification of Capital Gains: The Finance Minister could grab the opportunity to simplify the capital gain tax structure in Budget 2025. This approach can enhance investor confidence and prompt long-term wealth creation. The current framework, while effective in its wide objectives, can benefit from better clarity and uniformity. A simple and uniform tax policy could draw more ordinary investors to financial markets, allowing them to diversify their portfolios while also contributing to the financialization of savings.

Long-term Investment Incentives: For encouraging long-term wealth creation, as part of an economic objective, the government could provide additional tax benefits for equity mutual funds that are held beyond a period of 7 or 8 years. This may be either by implementing lower LTCG rates or higher exemption limits for such long-term holdings. Implementing such policies may foster disciplined, long-term financial planning among retail investors. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Budget 2025
  • Budget 2025 Expectations
  • Budget 2025 Finance Minister
  • Budget 2025 News
  • Budget 2025 Updates
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Union Budget 2025 Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Budget 2025: 5 Key Expectations from Finance Minister

Budget 2025: 5 Key Expectations from Finance Minister

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|03:18 PM
Budget 2025: Economy needs reforms to boost demand and growth

Budget 2025: Economy needs reforms to boost demand and growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|03:15 PM
Budget 2025 Expectations: Top 5 things Salaried Taxpayers Want

Budget 2025 Expectations: Top 5 things Salaried Taxpayers Want

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|03:13 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 23, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 23, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|01:22 PM
Kent RO Files for IPO with SEBI

Kent RO Files for IPO with SEBI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|01:14 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.