Budget 2025: Key announcements for Tourism and Innovation

1 Feb 2025 , 12:17 PM

On February 1, 2025, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced major changes/reforms for the Tourism and Innovation Sector, which are:

  • The government will focus on developing top 50 tourism sites in partnership with the states to boost Indian tourism.
  • States will allocate land for the development of tourist sites, with a focus on enhancing infrastructure.
  • To encourage local tourism, mudra loans will be available to homestay businesses.
  • To attract international patients, efforts will be made to promote medical tourism and “Heal-in-India” campaigns.
  • It also announced plans to introduce funds-of-funds to support technological innovation and startups in the sector.
  • It will launch a National Geospatial Mission to enhance spatial data and mapping capabilities for better planning and development.

