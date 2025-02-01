iifl-logo-icon 1
Budget 2025: Tax Reforms for Middle-class taxpayers

1 Feb 2025 , 12:30 PM

The Finance Minister is presenting 8th Union Budget 2025, and has announced several reforms for the middle class taxpayers, some of which are:

  1. TDS Rationalization: The government will streamline Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) by lowering the number of rates and thresholds, making the procedure more user-friendly.
  2. Increase Threshold for LRS: The government has hiked the threshold limit for Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on the Liberalized Remittance Scheme to ₹10 Lakh from ₹7 Lakh.
  3. Higher threshold for TDS on Rent: The government has announced an increase in threshold on rent payments to ₹6 Lakh, providing relief to individual taxpayers and businesses dealing with rental income.
  4. Exemption on Education Loans: The budget has proposed to remove TCS on education loans upto Rs 10 Lakh from specified financial institutions, easing the tax structure for students and their families.

