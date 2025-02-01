Budget 2025: Tax Reforms for Middle-class taxpayers

The Finance Minister is presenting 8th Union Budget 2025, and has announced several reforms for the middle class taxpayers, some of which are:

TDS Rationalization: The government will streamline Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) by lowering the number of rates and thresholds, making the procedure more user-friendly. Increase Threshold for LRS: The government has hiked the threshold limit for Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on the Liberalized Remittance Scheme to ₹10 Lakh from ₹7 Lakh. Higher threshold for TDS on Rent: The government has announced an increase in threshold on rent payments to ₹6 Lakh, providing relief to individual taxpayers and businesses dealing with rental income. Exemption on Education Loans: The budget has proposed to remove TCS on education loans upto Rs 10 Lakh from specified financial institutions, easing the tax structure for students and their families.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com