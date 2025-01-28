iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Budget 2025: What to Expect for Commercial Real Estate Sector?

28 Jan 2025 , 11:34 AM

Over the recent years, India’s commercial real estate market has seen several developments and significant growth. As the Union Budget 2025 is right next door, industry experts have been vocal about their expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the commercial real estate sector. Market experts are hoping for changes like policy revisions, tax reliefs, etc. 

Hence, here are some of the things that real estate sector is looking forward to in the upcoming budget:

  1. The real estate market has seen excellent recovery after the pandemic. Therefore, considering the high growth potential, developers are expecting some provisions to commercial property development including an enhanced credit facility at cheaper interest rates.
  2. Further, borrowing costs have also been a challenge, so reducing such costs would drive new project launches, be it office spaces, co-working spaces or retail centers. Aside from that, the government must focus on improving the infrastructure of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in conjunction with CRE. Such moves would streamline connectivity and enhance urban infrastructure allowing businesses and other investors to enter the cities and help in the growth of the commercial property market.
  3. Another change requires policy revision regarding land acquisition. With the simplification of processes and land purchasing and reducing extra costs, large scale projects will be easy to construct. Aside from that, given the recent capital gains revisions, taxation rules are expected to be more clear. Creating a stable tax environment is vital because it helps investors create trust.
  4. Commercial Real Estate in India is expected to witness significant growth, however, it is still dependent on the government for growth and security. With this, commercial real estate players are anticipating reforms for long term investment and increased demand.
  5. Extended perquisites along with streamlined compliances may promote higher activity in the REIT sector, allowing more liquidity to the sector. Therefore, extending new tax credits to taxpayers is most looked forward to, specially in renewable, water or other energy systems. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Budget 2025
  • Budget 2025 Expectations
  • Budget 2025 Finance Minister
  • Budget 2025 News
  • Finance Minister Budget speech
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Union Budget Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.