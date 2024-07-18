Budget Expectations 2024-25: Gregory Goba Ble, Managing Director, UPS India

India stands at the cusp of a logistics revolution, and the upcoming Union Budget will play a defining role in shaping its course. Building upon the foundation established in the past few budgets, which included a significant investment for critical transport infrastructure projects to establish last and first-mile connectivity, is crucial.

This budget must continue its commitment to boosting the logistics sector, particularly for MSMEs. Providing these businesses with timely access to finance, cutting-edge technologies, and relevant training is essential for them to compete on a global scale. Furthermore, logistics companies are seeking to decrease regulatory costs. The government should promote the adoption of advanced technologies in logistics sector through incentives. This not only enhances the efficiency of logistics but also contributes significantly towards India’s logistics performance index.

We are optimistic that this budget will introduce further initiatives to create a more efficient and sustainable logistics ecosystem, ultimately driving India’s competitiveness at a global level.