iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Budget Reaction 2024-25: Manish Dabkara, Chairman & MD, EKI Energy Services Ltd

23 Jul 2024 , 02:17 PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech outlines a thorough strategy to drive India towards sustainable development and energy security. It is a great example of right things at the right time.

The roadmap for hard-to-abate industries transitioning from energy efficiency to emissions efficiency, with utilisation of carbon market instruments, aligns with our mission to promote carbon/environmental markets derivatives in reducing carbon footprints. We are excited to support Indian industries in this critical shift, leading from the front to nurture a greener and more sustainable industrial landscape.

The promotion of water supply, sewage treatment, and solid waste management projects shows the government’s dedication to sustainable urban development and will encourage more sustainability solutions businesses, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities to come up.

The rooftop solarization scheme, is a landmark initiative that promises significant strides in renewable energy adoption, laying groundwork for India to become a leader in the green energy transition among developing countries. Pumped storage projects promotion will be important in integrating renewable energy into the national grid.

Advanced ultra-supercritical thermal power plants development is noteworthy. A strong nuclear energy endorsement with focus on R&D for small and modular nuclear reactors, is a watershed moment for country’s energy independence.

EKI supports the emphasis on natural farming and climate-resilient agricultural practices is a statement of the government’s holistic approach to sustainable development, in extension to its existing services and operations assisting farmers of India in realising their full climate-friendly economic potential.

We are particularly excited about the focus on extended producer responsibility, in Critical Mineral Mission which will ensure that producers take active roles in recycling and managing the lifecycle of critical minerals, fostering a circular economy and reducing environmental impact.

Related Tags

  • Budget Reaction 2024-25
  • Chairman & MD
  • EKI Energy Services Ltd
  • Manish Dabkara
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.