Budget Reaction 2024-25: Rohit Saboo, President & CEO, National Engineering Industries Ltd

24 Jul 2024 , 01:29 PM
The Budget presented by the Finance Minister is highly growth-oriented, focusing on enhancing the skills and job readiness of the youth. Incentivizing job creation in the manufacturing sector through a scheme linked to employing first-time employees is a positive step. Additionally, exempting customs duty on essential minerals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel will significantly boost India’s electric vehicle sector, reinforcing the country’s commitment to sustainability and a greener future. Overall, this budget reflects a forward-thinking approach, emphasizing sustainable growth and equipping the youth for the evolving global landscape.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.