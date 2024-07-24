Budget Reaction 2024-25: Rohit Saboo, President & CEO, National Engineering Industries Ltd

The Budget presented by the Finance Minister is highly growth-oriented, focusing on enhancing the skills and job readiness of the youth. Incentivizing job creation in the manufacturing sector through a scheme linked to employing first-time employees is a positive step. Additionally, exempting customs duty on essential minerals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel will significantly boost India’s electric vehicle sector, reinforcing the country’s commitment to sustainability and a greener future. Overall, this budget reflects a forward-thinking approach, emphasizing sustainable growth and equipping the youth for the evolving global landscape.