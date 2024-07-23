FM’s Budget Speech Reflects BJP’s Election Manifesto Promises

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech features key initiatives directly aligned with the BJP’s Lok Sabha election manifesto.
Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture: The Budget introduces a plan for a digital public infrastructure (DPI) for agriculture, echoing a commitment made in the BJP’s manifesto.
Review of Agricultural Research: The Finance Minister announced a comprehensive review of agricultural research aimed at developing climate-resilient crop varieties, a promise highlighted in the party’s manifesto.
Youth Internship Program: The Budget also includes an internship program for youth, reflecting the manifesto’s pledge to integrate academic learning with practical experience through new internship opportunities.
