FM’s Budget Speech Reflects BJP’s Election Manifesto Promises

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech features key initiatives directly aligned with the BJP’s Lok Sabha election manifesto.

Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture: The Budget introduces a plan for a digital public infrastructure (DPI) for agriculture, echoing a commitment made in the BJP’s manifesto.

Review of Agricultural Research: The Finance Minister announced a comprehensive review of agricultural research aimed at developing climate-resilient crop varieties, a promise highlighted in the party’s manifesto.

Youth Internship Program: The Budget also includes an internship program for youth, reflecting the manifesto’s pledge to integrate academic learning with practical experience through new internship opportunities.