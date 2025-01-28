iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Industry Seeks Support for Local Production

28 Jan 2025 , 09:38 AM

Manufacturing industry participants have asked for favorable policies that support local manufacturing, lower the GST on consumer durables, and implement tax reforms to raise disposable incomes and encourage consumer spending in the days leading up to the February 1 release of the Union Budget 2025–2026.

The industry participants anticipate tax breaks, assistance for sustainable manufacturing, and financial incentives for enlarged production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, among other things, as the Union government is eager to raise the manufacturing sector’s GDP share from 17% to 25%.

While talking to ET, Nileshkumar Kukalyekar, Envalior’s Business Director for South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, meantime, emphasized the necessity of increasing funding for innovative and sustainable manufacturing. Kukalyekar advised the government to concentrate on regulations that encourage the use of recycled and bio-based materials, given the growing demand for environmentally conscious products worldwide.

“We urge the government to focus on policies that incentivise the use of recycled and bio-based materials, support research into new green technologies, and promote circular economy models,” he stated.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Budget 2025
  • Industry
  • manufacturing
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.