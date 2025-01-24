Pre-Budget Expectations: Dilip Sawney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India

We anticipate that the 2025 Union Budget will create an environment conducive to India’s ambition of becoming a global manufacturing hub. The growth of the manufacturing sector is vital for India to generate significant employment opportunities and to become the third-largest economy by 2027. The budget should outline a clear roadmap for the future growth of manufacturing in India, while also supporting skill development, research and development, and investment, which are essential for smart manufacturing.

Indian manufacturing is experiencing notable growth in industries such as electric vehicles, semiconductors, renewable energy equipment, and biotechnology. This growth is driven by increasing environmental awareness, rapid digitalization, a shift toward sustainable energy, and advancements in medical research. Strategic investments in new technologies and R&D in areas like cleantech, electric mobility, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and cybersecurity are crucial.

Equally important is the emphasis on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are the backbone of our economy. The budget should focus on strengthening the growth and resilience of MSMEs, facilitating their digital transformation to help them navigate challenges and thrive in a competitive landscape.