iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Pre-Budget Expectations: Dilip Sawney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India

24 Jan 2025 , 10:40 AM

We anticipate that the 2025 Union Budget will create an environment conducive to India’s ambition of becoming a global manufacturing hub. The growth of the manufacturing sector is vital for India to generate significant employment opportunities and to become the third-largest economy by 2027. The budget should outline a clear roadmap for the future growth of manufacturing in India, while also supporting skill development, research and development, and investment, which are essential for smart manufacturing.

Indian manufacturing is experiencing notable growth in industries such as electric vehicles, semiconductors, renewable energy equipment, and biotechnology. This growth is driven by increasing environmental awareness, rapid digitalization, a shift toward sustainable energy, and advancements in medical research. Strategic investments in new technologies and R&D in areas like cleantech, electric mobility, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and cybersecurity are crucial.

Equally important is the emphasis on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are the backbone of our economy. The budget should focus on strengthening the growth and resilience of MSMEs, facilitating their digital transformation to help them navigate challenges and thrive in a competitive landscape.

Related Tags

  • Dilip Sawney
  • Managing Director
  • Rockwell Automation India
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Solar Industries' arm Commits ₹12,700 Crore for Nagpur Defence and Aerospace Hub

Solar Industries' arm Commits ₹12,700 Crore for Nagpur Defence and Aerospace Hub

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on January 24, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on January 24, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|01:28 PM
Adani Energy Solutions Q3 Profit Soars 73%, Revenue Rises 28%

Adani Energy Solutions Q3 Profit Soars 73%, Revenue Rises 28%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|01:17 PM
Pre-Budget Expectations: George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance

Pre-Budget Expectations: George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|01:06 PM
Syngene Reports 18% Profit Surge in Q3, Revenue Up 10.6%

Syngene Reports 18% Profit Surge in Q3, Revenue Up 10.6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.