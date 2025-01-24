iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Pre-Budget Expectations: Shalya Gupta, CEO, Credifin Limited

24 Jan 2025 , 11:15 AM

It is imperative that Government puts in place an enabling ecosystem for EV adoption. This includes green finance initiatives and incentivising EV purchase.
Green Finance Initiatives
Climate change is a pressing concern, and the finance sector has a role to play. We look forward to:
Green Bond Market Expansion: Policies to promote the issuance and adoption of green bonds for funding EV infrastructure and sustainable projects.
Carbon Credit Trading Framework: Introduction of frameworks that reward companies investing in eco-friendly initiatives.
Incentivising EV purchase and cost of ownership:
The EV market in India is poised for exponential growth, but the initial cost of EVs remains a barrier for many consumers. To address this, we expect:
Enhanced Subsidies: Expansion of the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) scheme to provide higher subsidies for both commercial and personal EVs.
Tax Benefits: Additional tax rebates for customers availing EV loans to make ownership more affordable.
Charging Infrastructure Investments: Increased allocation for developing EV charging infrastructure, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, to boost consumer confidence in EV adoption.
GST on Batteries: Reduction in GST rates for batteries used in Electric Vehicles to make EV ownership more economical and encourage their adoption.
Fast Charging Infrastructure: Increased investment in fast-charging stations across urban and rural areas to support the rapid adoption of EVs and alleviate range anxiety among users.
Affordable charging facilities: Offering incentives to lower the cost of charging infrastructure

Related Tags

  • CEO
  • Credifin Limited
  • Shalya Gupta
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Solar Industries' arm Commits ₹12,700 Crore for Nagpur Defence and Aerospace Hub

Solar Industries' arm Commits ₹12,700 Crore for Nagpur Defence and Aerospace Hub

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on January 24, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on January 24, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|01:28 PM
Adani Energy Solutions Q3 Profit Soars 73%, Revenue Rises 28%

Adani Energy Solutions Q3 Profit Soars 73%, Revenue Rises 28%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|01:17 PM
Pre-Budget Expectations: George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance

Pre-Budget Expectations: George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|01:06 PM
Syngene Reports 18% Profit Surge in Q3, Revenue Up 10.6%

Syngene Reports 18% Profit Surge in Q3, Revenue Up 10.6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.