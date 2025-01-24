iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Pre-Budget Expectations: Vivek Lohia, Managing Director, Jupiter Wagons Limited

24 Jan 2025 , 10:50 AM

As we look ahead to the Union Budget 2025-26, it is imperative that the Ministry of Railways adopts a multi-pronged approach to strengthen freight operations. Accelerating the expansion of Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs), including the newly introduced ‘Central India to Coast via DFC,’ will ensure faster, cost-efficient, and reliable freight movement, significantly enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian industries. Increasing the average speed of freight trains to 50 KMPH, deploying advanced 12,000 HP electric locomotives, and increasing the length of freight trains will be pivotal in accelerating freight loading. A strategic focus on railway geography assessments for sectors such as mining, NTPC, petrochemicals, cement, steel, FCI, dry ports, fertilizers, and textiles will ensure that freight operations align with India’s industrial needs.

Simultaneously, capital expenditure must prioritize modernizing infrastructure, urban rail projects, and innovative strategies such as the real-time information system (RTIS) and the separation of parcel traffic from passenger operations to minimize delays and improve overall efficiency. Dedicated Kisan Rails for perishables will further support agricultural supply chains.

Equally vital are policies that incentivize domestic manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Expanding PLI schemes to include components such as rail wheels, axles, advanced bogies, and high-speed passenger coach components, alongside export incentives, will drive innovation and boost the railways’ global footprint. Additionally, the government should encourage public-private partnerships and provide financing for capacity expansion, fostering long-term growth. Bridging the talent gap in heavy engineering and R&D-focused companies through skill development and training programs will further strengthen the sector.

As Indian Railways progresses toward Net Zero Carbon status, this budget can be a transformative step in driving economic growth and sustainability.

Related Tags

  • Jupiter Wagons Limited
  • Managing Director
  • Vivek Lohia
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Solar Industries' arm Commits ₹12,700 Crore for Nagpur Defence and Aerospace Hub

Solar Industries' arm Commits ₹12,700 Crore for Nagpur Defence and Aerospace Hub

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on January 24, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on January 24, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|01:28 PM
Adani Energy Solutions Q3 Profit Soars 73%, Revenue Rises 28%

Adani Energy Solutions Q3 Profit Soars 73%, Revenue Rises 28%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|01:17 PM
Pre-Budget Expectations: George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance

Pre-Budget Expectations: George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|01:06 PM
Syngene Reports 18% Profit Surge in Q3, Revenue Up 10.6%

Syngene Reports 18% Profit Surge in Q3, Revenue Up 10.6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.