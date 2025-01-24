Pre-Budget Expectations: Vivek Lohia, Managing Director, Jupiter Wagons Limited

As we look ahead to the Union Budget 2025-26, it is imperative that the Ministry of Railways adopts a multi-pronged approach to strengthen freight operations. Accelerating the expansion of Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs), including the newly introduced ‘Central India to Coast via DFC,’ will ensure faster, cost-efficient, and reliable freight movement, significantly enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian industries. Increasing the average speed of freight trains to 50 KMPH, deploying advanced 12,000 HP electric locomotives, and increasing the length of freight trains will be pivotal in accelerating freight loading. A strategic focus on railway geography assessments for sectors such as mining, NTPC, petrochemicals, cement, steel, FCI, dry ports, fertilizers, and textiles will ensure that freight operations align with India’s industrial needs.

Simultaneously, capital expenditure must prioritize modernizing infrastructure, urban rail projects, and innovative strategies such as the real-time information system (RTIS) and the separation of parcel traffic from passenger operations to minimize delays and improve overall efficiency. Dedicated Kisan Rails for perishables will further support agricultural supply chains.

Equally vital are policies that incentivize domestic manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Expanding PLI schemes to include components such as rail wheels, axles, advanced bogies, and high-speed passenger coach components, alongside export incentives, will drive innovation and boost the railways’ global footprint. Additionally, the government should encourage public-private partnerships and provide financing for capacity expansion, fostering long-term growth. Bridging the talent gap in heavy engineering and R&D-focused companies through skill development and training programs will further strengthen the sector.

As Indian Railways progresses toward Net Zero Carbon status, this budget can be a transformative step in driving economic growth and sustainability.