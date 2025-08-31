Adani Airports Unveils ₹10,000 Crore Expansion Plan for Lucknow Airport

Adani Airports on Friday announced a ₹10,000 crore investment plan to expand and modernise Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA), Lucknow, in what will be one of the largest private airport upgrades in Uttar Pradesh.

The investment will be spread across phases and will focus on enhancing passenger handling capacity, upgrading infrastructure, adopting new technology and building cargo operations.

So far, the operator has spent about ₹2,401 crore on a new terminal and on improving road access to the airport. CCSIA currently has the capacity to handle 8 million passengers annually. With the completion of Terminal 3, Phase 2, expected in 2026-27, and a further ₹900 crore investment, capacity is projected to rise to 14 million passengers a year.

As part of the expansion, Adani Airports plans to introduce “swing operations” a model where common infrastructure can be flexibly deployed for both domestic and international flights depending on demand. The system, the company said, would improve efficiency, reduce congestion and enhance the passenger experience, while also incorporating cultural and artistic elements into the terminal design.

At present, the airport operates seven aerobridges, accommodates Type D aircraft, and has parking bays for 15 planes. Connectivity has been steadily expanding, with 42 direct routes now on offer 31 domestic and 11 international. International passengers make up close to 19% of total traffic.

The airport also plays a critical role in the state economy. Lucknow contributes nearly 4% of Uttar Pradesh’s GDP, and officials see CCSIA as a vital hub for both business and tourism.

On the cargo side, Adani is prioritising growth with plans to build a 50,000 metric tonne handling capacity within five years. The company is also preparing to add new international routes, including direct flights to Singapore and Vietnam. Adani Airports said the expansion is part of its long-term strategy to position Lucknow as a major aviation hub in northern India, supporting both passenger growth and regional trade.

