Adani Green Energy launches India's largest 250 MW wind plan

25 Jul 2024 , 12:30 PM

On Wednesday, July 24, Adani Green Energy shares saw an increase of nearly 2%. This positive movement in the stock market followed the company’s significant announcement.

Adani Renewable Energy Forty One Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, has successfully operationalized a 250 MW wind power project. This project is situated in Khavda, Kutch, Gujarat.

The achievement was made possible after securing the necessary clearances, marking an important milestone for the company. The plant features India’s largest and one of the world’s most powerful onshore wind turbines, each boasting a capacity of 5.2 MW.

At the time of writing on July 25, 2024 at 12:28 pm, shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd is currently trading at ₹1731 which is a 0.92% gain than the previous close. Adani Green Energy Ltd stock has gained a total of 59% in the last one year, and 8% since the beginning of the year.

This development represents a significant enhancement of the renewable energy infrastructure in the Khavda region. With the addition of this project, the total operational capacity at Khavda has now reached 2,250 MW, as confirmed by Adani Green Energy.

The introduction of such advanced wind turbine technology underscores the company’s commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the energy sector. According to the Adani group firm, this deployment is a testament to their dedication to harnessing cutting-edge technology for renewable energy projects.

Adani Green Energy Ltd continues to expand its renewable energy footprint, consistently working towards increasing its capacity and capabilities in the renewable energy space. The Khavda wind power project is a prime example of the company’s strategic efforts to harness wind energy, contributing to a more sustainable future.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is an Indian renewable energy company, headquartered in Ahmedabad. It is majority-owned by the Indian conglomerate Adani Group and minority-owned by TotalEnergies. AGEL is known for operating the Kamuthi Solar Power Project, which is one of the largest solar photovoltaic plants in the world.

The company remains focused on its mission to lead in the renewable energy sector, continuing to develop projects that support environmental sustainability and energy innovation. The Khavda wind power project is a significant step in this direction, reinforcing Adani Green Energy’s position as a key player in the renewable energy market.

  Adani Green Energy
  wind plan
