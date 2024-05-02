Adani Ports' net profit up y-o-y by 76% in March quarter

Adani Ports announced on May 2 that thanks to an increase in cargo volumes, its consolidated net profit (attributable to parent equity shareholders) for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, had increased by 76% to ₹2,040 Crore.
In Q4FY24, the Adani Group company’s operating revenue increased by 19% to ₹6,897 Crore.
For the fiscal year 2023–2024, the firm announced a dividend of ₹6 per equity share with a face value of ₹2.
On May 2, at 13:00, the share price of Adani Ports was 1.2% higher at ₹1,341.
