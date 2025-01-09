Advait Energy Secures LOI for 50 MW Battery Storage Project in Gujarat

Advait Energy Transitions Ltd. has announced that on January 8, 2025, it received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. for the Standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project. The LOI is a 50 MW/500 MWh share out of the overall 500 MW/1000 MWh project under GUVNL’s Tariff-Based Global Competitive Bidding (Phase-IV), and is eligible for Viability Gap Funding.

Advait Energy will build the 50 MW capacity as an independent battery energy storage system in order to boost the efficiency of the power grid and storage capacity in Gujarat. This project will improve energy reliability along with ensuring grid stability in order to support the integration of renewable energy into the power mix.

The BESS infrastructure proposed will strengthen the states’ capabilities in storing the surplus energy available and ensure timely power during peak hours. Advait Energy has promised to deliver the 50 MW BESS project within an 18-month timeline after the initiation of the project. This development fits into Gujarat’s vision of utilizing advanced energy storage solutions to promote sustainable energy practices.

Advait Energy has stated with confidence that it will be an effective delivery project and will further contribute to modernizing power infrastructure in Gujarat.

The project thus highlights the direction of the company toward clean energy transitions and the innovative technologies adopted in the field of energy.