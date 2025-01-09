iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Advait Energy Secures LOI for 50 MW Battery Storage Project in Gujarat

9 Jan 2025 , 04:42 PM

Advait Energy Transitions Ltd. has announced that on January 8, 2025, it received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. for the Standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project. The LOI is a 50 MW/500 MWh share out of the overall 500 MW/1000 MWh project under GUVNL’s Tariff-Based Global Competitive Bidding (Phase-IV), and is eligible for Viability Gap Funding.

Advait Energy will build the 50 MW capacity as an independent battery energy storage system in order to boost the efficiency of the power grid and storage capacity in Gujarat. This project will improve energy reliability along with ensuring grid stability in order to support the integration of renewable energy into the power mix.

The BESS infrastructure proposed will strengthen the states’ capabilities in storing the surplus energy available and ensure timely power during peak hours. Advait Energy has promised to deliver the 50 MW BESS project within an 18-month timeline after the initiation of the project. This development fits into Gujarat’s vision of utilizing advanced energy storage solutions to promote sustainable energy practices.

Advait Energy has stated with confidence that it will be an effective delivery project and will further contribute to modernizing power infrastructure in Gujarat.
The project thus highlights the direction of the company toward clean energy transitions and the innovative technologies adopted in the field of energy.

Related Tags

  • Advait Energy
  • Advait Energy Transitions
  • Advait Energy Transitions Ltd
  • Battery Storage Project
  • Gujarat
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.