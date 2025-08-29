iifl-logo

Airbus Helicopters Awards Mahindra Aerostructures Contract to Build H125 Helicopter Fuselage

29 Aug 2025 , 10:50 AM

Airbus Helicopters has awarded a contract to Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt Ltd (MASPL) to manufacture the main fuselage of its H125 helicopter. This move is to further strengthen ties between the two companies and advance the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative in aerospace. Production will begin immediately at MASPL’s Bengaluru facility, with the first fuselage scheduled for delivery in 2027.

“This new contract with Mahindra Aerostructures is a testament to the strong capabilities of our partners in India and our shared vision for the country’s aerospace sector,” said Jurgen Westermeier, President and MD, Airbus India and South Asia.

The award follows MASPL’s earlier win in April this year to manufacture the fuselage for Airbus’ H130 helicopter. Westermeier said the contracts, together with the under-construction H125 Final Assembly Line (FAL), reflect Airbus’ confidence in India as a critical hub for global aerospace manufacturing.

“We are not just building helicopters in India; we are building an entire ecosystem that will contribute to the growth and maturity of the rotorcraft market here,” he added. MASPL said the contract reinforces its long-term partnership with Airbus. “This agreement strengthens our collaboration and underscores the role of both Mahindra Group and Airbus in building India’s aerospace ecosystem,” the company said.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

