Airtel Teams Up with Ericsson to Boost 5G Standalone Rollout

Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with leading telecommunications technology provider Ericsson, to deploy cloud-native 5G Core solutions toward realizing a full-scale 5G Standalone (SA) network.

The company made an announcement in this regard in an exchange filing, saying that the partnership is aimed at enabling a seamless transition to a commercially live 5G Standalone network and a comprehensive range of high-end 5G experiences for users.

As per the agreement, Ericsson will expand its Signaling Controller solution within Airtel’s network, besides introducing 5G Standalone-enabled Charging and Policy solutions to bolster the network performance and end-user experience.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said: “This rollout is yet another milestone in our continuing journey towards a true 5G implementation, enhancing Airtel’s long-term 5G strategy, maximizing the capacity of our network, and enabling us to offer innovative and differentiated services to our customers”.

Ericsson has served as a key technology partner to Bharti Airtel in over 25 years, serving the telecom operator across multiple generations of mobile communication technologies. The Swedish telecom major also secured its first 5G contract from Airtel in India, consolidating its position in shaping next-generation connectivity infrastructure for Airtel.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Bharti Airtel is currently trading at ₹1645 which is a 0.25% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 45% in the last one year, and 2.68% in the last one month.