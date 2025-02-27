iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Airtel Teams Up with Ericsson to Boost 5G Standalone Rollout

27 Feb 2025 , 10:22 AM

Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with leading telecommunications technology provider Ericsson, to deploy cloud-native 5G Core solutions toward realizing a full-scale 5G Standalone (SA) network.

The company made an announcement in this regard in an exchange filing, saying that the partnership is aimed at enabling a seamless transition to a commercially live 5G Standalone network and a comprehensive range of high-end 5G experiences for users.

As per the agreement, Ericsson will expand its Signaling Controller solution within Airtel’s network, besides introducing 5G Standalone-enabled Charging and Policy solutions to bolster the network performance and end-user experience.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said: “This rollout is yet another milestone in our continuing journey towards a true 5G implementation, enhancing Airtel’s long-term 5G strategy, maximizing the capacity of our network, and enabling us to offer innovative and differentiated services to our customers”.

Ericsson has served as a key technology partner to Bharti Airtel in over 25 years, serving the telecom operator across multiple generations of mobile communication technologies. The Swedish telecom major also secured its first 5G contract from Airtel in India, consolidating its position in shaping next-generation connectivity infrastructure for Airtel.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Bharti Airtel is currently trading at ₹1645 which is a 0.25% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 45% in the last one year, and 2.68% in the last one month.

Related Tags

  • 5G
  • Airtel
  • Ericsson
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:56 PM
Paytm Partners with AI Startup Perplexity to Enhance Financial Search Experience

Paytm Partners with AI Startup Perplexity to Enhance Financial Search Experience

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:36 PM
Welspun One Launches ₹1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Expand Fund 2 Portfolio

Welspun One Launches ₹1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Expand Fund 2 Portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:24 PM
Sensex and Nifty trade flat on February 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on February 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:06 PM
Godrej Properties' Pune Project Hits ₹1,000 Crore Sales Milestone

Godrej Properties' Pune Project Hits ₹1,000 Crore Sales Milestone

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|11:12 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.