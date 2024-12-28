Akums Secures ₹1,760 Crore Deal to Supply Oral Liquids to Europe

Akums Group has entered into a significant agreement to manufacture and supply various SKUs of oral liquid formulations for marketing across multiple European countries. The agreement is valued at approximately ₹1,760 crore (€200 million), reflecting a strong milestone in Akums’ growth strategy.

This initiative aligns with the company’s objective to expand its presence in European and other regulated markets, further establishing its global footprint.

Commercial supply of the oral liquid products is set to begin in 2027 and will continue until 2032, ensuring a long-term partnership and consistent revenue stream.

Akums will seek European approvals for its oral liquid manufacturing site, leveraging the site for these products. Approvals for the site and product dossier are anticipated by 2026.

Two of Akums’ facilities, specializing in injectables and oral solids, are already approved by European regulators, showcasing the company’s compliance with stringent international standards. The project has secured an upfront payment of ₹880 crore (€100 million), covering product development and site approval from European authorities.

Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director of Akums Drugs, emphasized that manufacturing these products in India presents opportunities for collaborations with global pharma companies to optimize costs and strengthen supply chains.

This deal marks a pivotal step in Akums’ journey to replicate its domestic CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) success on a global scale.