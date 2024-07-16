iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA nod for generic Selexipag Injection

16 Jul 2024 , 03:08 PM

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced on Monday that it has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic version of Selexipag injection, used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The approval pertains to the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Selexipag injection at a strength of 1,800 mcg/vial. This generic version is considered therapeutically equivalent to Uptravi for Injection, 1,800 mcg/vial, manufactured by Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc.

At the time of writing on July 16, 2024 at 3:02 pm, shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is currently trading at ₹1093 which is a 11.38% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 65% in the last one year and 42% since the beginning of the year.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is noted as the first applicant to submit an ANDA for Selexipag for Injection, 1,800 mcg/vial, which includes a Paragraph IV certification under the Hatch-Waxman Act. This certification allows a company to apply for approval of a generic drug before the patents of the brand-name drug expire.

Upon final approval by the USFDA, Alembic Pharmaceuticals may qualify for 180 days of marketing exclusivity in the US for its Selexipag generic.

Selexipag is prescribed for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a rare condition characterized by elevated blood pressure in the lungs’ arteries, aiming to slow disease progression and lower hospitalization risk.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat. It is renowned for manufacturing pharmaceutical products, substances, and intermediates, particularly excelling in the macrolides segment of anti-infective drugs within India.

The company operates major manufacturing facilities in Panelav, Karakhadi (Gujarat), and Sikkim, India. The Panelav site is dedicated to producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations, while the Sikkim facility focuses on manufacturing formulations for both the domestic Indian market and non-regulated export markets.

 

Related Tags

  • Alembic Pharma
  • Selexipag Injection
  • USFDA
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.