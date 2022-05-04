iifl-logo

Andersen Global Debuts in Belgium; Solidifies European Platform

4 May 2022 , 09:50 AM

Business Wire India

Andersen Global reinforces its existing European platform through a Collaboration Agreement with thg, one of the largest accounting and tax firms in Belgium.

 

Thg, founded in 1983 by Partner Joseph Faymonville, has full-service capabilities in accounting, tax, consulting and payroll services. Thg operates with a team of professionals in four offices across Belgium to provide customized, client-focused solutions to local and international companies as well as SMEs and large enterprises.

 

“Over the years, we’ve grown tremendously as a firm because of our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions for our clients,” Joseph said. “Our collaboration with Andersen enables us to build on this foundation by strengthening our presence regionally and globally with a team whose values mirror our own.”

 

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “thg is one of Belgium’s leading tax firms in the South, and the team brings diverse experience and knowledge, which are key to maintaining a competitive edge in the region. This is a very important market for Europe and our entire global organization and allows us to provide our clients with comprehensive services in a seamless manner.”

 

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 10,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 340 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005342/en/

