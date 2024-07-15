iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Ashok Leyland secures largest bus order worth ₹981.45 Crore from MSRTC

15 Jul 2024 , 01:40 PM

Ashok Leyland Ltd announced on Monday that it secured the largest fully built bus order from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for 2,104 Viking passenger buses valued at ₹981.45 crore.

As of July 15, at 1:12 pm, Ashok Leyland shares were trading at ₹227.47, marking a 1.43% gain from the previous close. The stock has shown a 31% increase over the last year and a 22% gain since the beginning of the year.

Located in Chennai, Ashok Leyland operates several manufacturing facilities across India, including Ennore, Bhandara, two in Hosur, Alwar, and Pantnagar. Internationally, it has manufacturing units in Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) for buses, Leeds (UK), and a joint venture with Alteams Group for aluminum components.

MSRTC, one of India’s largest state transport undertakings with over 15,000 buses, will see a significant addition to its fleet with this order.

Ashok Leyland’s modern buses will adhere to the latest CMVR standards and feature AIS 153 compliant bodies, iGEN6 BS VI OBD II technology with a 197 HP H-Series Engine, and Rear Air Suspension.

The buses will be produced at Ashok Leyland’s state-of-the-art bus body plants, ensuring enhanced safety, improved comfort, and a lower total cost of ownership for MSRTC.

Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO of Ashok Leyland, expressed excitement about the continued partnership with MSRTC.

He highlighted the company’s commitment to producing efficient and technologically advanced products, driving the growth of public transportation in India. As of March 2024, promoters held a 51.52% stake in Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland, an Indian multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Chennai, is a key player in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded initially as Ashok Motors in 1948 and rebranded in 1955 following a collaboration with British Leyland, Ashok Leyland is now part of the Hinduja Group.

It holds significant market positions, being India’s second-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer with a 32.1% market share in 2016. Globally, it ranks as the third-largest bus manufacturer and the tenth-largest truck manufacturer.

The company’s product range spans from 1T to 55T GVW trucks, 9 to 80-seater buses, and specialized vehicles for defense and other applications. It also produces diesel engines for industrial, genset, and marine applications. Ashok Leyland’s focus includes passenger transportation options from 10-seater to 74-seater vehicles, with a strong presence in the 16 to 25-tonne truck segment and ranging from 7.5 to 49 tonnes in trucks.

Related Tags

  • Ashok Leyland
  • Ashok Leyland news
  • MSRTC
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.