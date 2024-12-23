Aurobindo Pharma Gains UK Approval for Cancer Drug Bevqolva

The subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, CuraTeQ Biologics has been granted approval by MHRA in the UK to sell Bevqolva. This is an equivalent medicine of bevacizumab.

This is a medicine used to treat specific kinds of cancer. It can be administered only via an infusion. Two sizes of vials for single use are available. The 4 mL and 16 mL vials contain 100 mg and 400 mg, respectively. It is taken to assist patients with combating various cancers, like cancers of the colon or colorectal cancer, lung or lung cancer, kidney, cervical, and ovarian-fallopian tube peritoneum. ,

Aurobindo Pharma has demonstrated excellent financial momentum in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, or 2023-24. The company’s profit increased to 85% and attained ₹757.2 crores compared to ₹409.4 crores from the previous year’s data.

Revenue that had increased by 25.8% from what the company had recorded for last year, which was at ₹5,739.3 crore, to ₹7,219.4 this year. The Operating profit, also known as EBITDA, moved 73.7 % high, to ₹1,373.5 against the ₹791 crore witnessed the previous year. Profit margin increased for the company to 19% compared to 13.6% last year.

Aurobindo Pharma has managed to increase in finance as it expands its portfolio by including more cancer-related products and brings hope for more patients, increasing the position of the company.