Aurobindo Pharma Q3 Profit Falls 9.7% YoY, Revenue Up 8.5%

Aurobindo Pharma saw a mixed performance in the December 2024 quarter, with strong revenue growth but a decline in net profit and margins. The company’s net profit dropped 9.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹845.8 crore, compared to ₹936 crore last year. Revenue increased by 8.5% YoY to ₹7,978.5 crore. Operating performance remained weak, with EBITDA slipping 1.5% YoY to ₹1,627.7 crore, down from ₹1,601 crore last year.

EBITDA margin shrank to 20.4%, compared to 21.8% last year. The company continues to face cost pressures and pricing challenges, but its revenue growth signals steady demand across global markets. In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed at ₹728 which is a 2.71% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 38% in the last one year, and 2.72% in the last one month.