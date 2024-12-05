iifl-logo-icon 1
Aurobindo Pharma's Unit Eugia Pharma to Launch USFDA Approved Pazopanib in FY25

5 Dec 2024 , 10:34 PM

Eugia Pharma Specialities, a subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, has received final approval from the USFDA to manufacture and market Pazopanib Tablets (200 mg) in the US. Pazopanib Tablets, 200 mg, is an alternative equivalent of Votrient Tablets, 200 mg, manufactured by Novartis and used for the treatment of specific types of cancer.

This product is to be launched by the end of FY25. Pazopanib in the US market sells for an amount of more than $106 million (over the last year-according to IQVIA). With this development the company holds very promising market opportunities open.

In the National Stock Exchange, Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed at ₹1245.50 on December 5, 2024 which is a 1.10% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 21% in the last one year. Shares of Aurobindo Pharma has recorded a 1.65% dip in the last six months, and a total of 10% in the last one month.

Aurobindo Pharma is a brand name very well known globally in pharmaceutical companies. The Hyderabad-based organization has committed to offering relatively cheap, quality health-care solutions, providing access to medicines that are either generic and specialty medicines across more than 150 countries. By doing so, this approves the commitment by Aurobindo for expanding their oncology portfolio and facilitating more effective treatment around the globe.

