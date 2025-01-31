BEL Q3 Profit Soars 47%, Revenue Up 39%

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) reported a strong Q3 FY25 performance on January 30, with growth across all key financial metrics and results exceeding market expectations.

Net profit surged 47.3% YoY to ₹1,316 crore. Revenue increased 39% YoY to ₹5,756 crore. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose 57.5% YoY to ₹1,653 crore. EBITDA margin expanded by 330 basis points (bps) to 28.7%, up from 25.4% in Q3 FY24.

BEL’s total order book stood at ₹71,100 crore at the end of Q3 FY25, reflecting strong order visibility for future growth. Order inflow for FY25 reached ₹10,800 crore, though it remains below the company’s full-year target of ₹25,000 crore, as per its previous exchange filing.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) closed at ₹280.20 which is a 4.87% surge than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 50% gain in the last one year, and 11% dip in the last six months.