BEL Secures ₹1,292 Crore Defence Orders

On Thursday, February 20, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) said it has received multiple orders aggregating ₹1,292 crore. A major part of this, ₹1,034 crore (excluding taxes), is a contract signed with the Ministry of Defence.

As per the agreement, SDRs and DCTs would be supplied to Indian Coast Guard. These SDRs are indigenously developed under the partnership between Defence Electronics Application Laboratory (DEAL), a DRDO unit, and BEL.

The DCT system enables continuous communication between the ship and the shore arms, with high precision, speed, security, and reliability of critical maritime operations. These radios will establish secure voice communication and fast data sharing, leading to improved situational awareness and cooperation, the Ministry of Defence said.

This will enhance Indian Coast Guard operational capabilities in terms of efficient maritime law enforcement operations, which helps in improving search and rescue missions; safeguarding fishermen; as well as protecting the marine environment.

It will also help in a joint operation between Indian Coast guard and Indian Navy. Besides this, BEL received further orders worth ₹258 crore for several defence-oriented equipment.

These orders include:

Earth stations for satellite communication

Laser range finders

Fire control centers

Command and control posts

Communication equipment for weapon systems

Head-up displays

Spares and services

With these newly-added orders, BEL’s order book for FY25 now stands at ₹13,147 crore.

BEL achieved the distinction of having produced 7,000th Transmit/Receive (T/R) module for the RBE2 radar of the Dassault Aviation’s Rafale fighter jets integrated with Karanataka based company under Make in India project, last week. This adds to BEL’s contribution in the domain of indigenous defence manufacturing with the delivery of the T/R module to Thales.

In early February, BEL had won additional orders valued at ₹962 crore. Of these, a deal worth ₹610 crore was signed for the supply of Electro-Optic Fire Control Systems (EOFCS) to the Indian Navy.

The EON-51 EOFCS is a state-of-the-art electro-optical and thermal imaging search, detection, and classification system. The system will be equipped on Indian Naval platforms for surveillance and engagement capabilities.

The EOFCS is capable of conducting both panoramic and sector search, tracking multiple targets in day and night conditions, and engaging them with medium and short-range gun mounts.