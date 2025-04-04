BEL Secures ₹593 Crore IAF Contract for Akash Missile System Maintenance

On Wednesday, 3 April, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) entered into a contract worth only ₹593.22 crore with the Indian Air Force (IAF). The contract is for maintenance of Akash Missile System, which was supplied by BEL earlier. This is BEL’s first order in the new financial year 2026. BEL has completed negotiations with customers for potential orders worth ₹5,000 crore.

For the financial year 2025, the company received orders worth ₹18,715 crore, missing its ₹25,000 crore target. Though it missed its order projection, BEL reported a provisional turnover of ₹23,000 crore for FY25. The turnover is a 16% increase over ₹19,820 crore in the last fiscal. BEL’s FY25 revenue growth was initially pegged at 15%.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd closed at ₹280 which is a 2.43% dip than the previous close. Bharat Electronics Ltd stock has gained a total of 27% in the last one year, and 5.97% gain in the last one month.