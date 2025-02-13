Bharat Forge Q3 Profit Falls 8.4% YoY

Bharat Forge Ltd, one of the largest auto component manufacturers in the country, has announced an 8.4% fall year-on-year (YoY) (Q3 FY25) in net profit to ₹346 crore as against ₹377.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations dropped by 7.4% YoY to ₹2,095.9 crore, down from ₹2,263.3 crore in Q3 FY24, reflecting weaker sales performance. The company’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) fell 8% YoY to ₹609.7 crore, versus ₹663 crore a year earlier.

The EBITDA margin, on the other hand, fell slightly to 29.1% for Q3 FY25 from 29.3% during the same period last year giving a slight dent to profitability. The board of directors announced an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share (125% of face value ₹2 each), a dopes held the decline in earnings.

This brings the record date for the interim dividend to Tuesday, February 18, 2025 with a payment date of Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Latest quarterly financial results indicate pressure on margins and revenue drop, which reflects broader industry trends and growing headwinds facing the auto components sector.