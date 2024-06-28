iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Bharti Airtel raises tariffs by 10% - 21%

28 Jun 2024 , 12:33 PM

Bharti Airtel, India’s second largest telecom operator, has announced a 10-21% hike in mobile tariffs, following a similar move by Reliance Jio. The revised tariffs, effective from 3 July 2024, will see an increase of less than 70 paise per day on entry-level plans.

Bharti Airtel emphasized the necessity of increasing Average Revenue per User (ARPU) to above ₹300 for sustainable telecom business growth in India.

They stated that achieving this ARPU level would support substantial investments in network technology and spectrum, ensuring a modest return on capital.

Bharti Airtel welcomed the industry’s move towards tariff repair, reflecting broader consensus among telecom firms in India.

Reliance Jio recently announced new unlimited plans, ranging from ₹189 to ₹3,599, effective from the same date, offering unlimited 5G data for plans with 2GB/day and above.

Both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were expected to follow suit with tariff revisions, echoing the industry’s long-standing advocacy for sustainable growth through tariff increases.

Bharti Airtel’s Chairman, Sunil Mittal, has stressed the need to increase ARPU from ₹200 to ₹300 or more, marking a strategic shift for the telecom giant. Industry-wide tariff hikes occurred in December 2021 and December 2019, increasing ARPU and supporting telecom sector viability amid evolving market dynamics.

Related Tags

  • Bharti Airtel
  • Reliance Jio
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.