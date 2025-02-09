iifl-logo-icon 1
BHEL Secures ₹8,000 Crore Mahagenco Contract for Thermal Power Project

9 Feb 2025 , 03:49 PM

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has bagged a major contract of ₹8,000 crore from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (Mahagenco) for a major thermal power project. The project involves setting up a 2×660 MW Boiler-Turbine-Generator (BTG) package at Koradi Thermal Power Station in Maharashtra.

BHEL will take care of everything from equipment manufacturing and supply to installation, commissioning, and civil works for the project. The completion time scale is given for Unit-11 at 52 months and Unit-12 at 58 months, and both are therefore designed to happen over a certain timeframe.

BHEL is an established government company responsible for all Indian energy structures while Mahagenco is handled under the auspices of Maharashtra.

BHEL made a net profit of ₹124 crore from the December quarter earnings, 170% better compared to its net profit year over year, as revenue soared by 32% YoY at ₹7,277 crore. EBITDA increased by 40% to ₹304 crore, while operating margins improved slightly by 3.9% to 4.2%, despite operating expenses having increased in greater proportions.

The order inflow grew a whopping 167% year-on-year to ₹6,860 crore, making the total order book of the company ₹1.6 lakh crore, which is up by 47% from last year. With such a massive new order and order pipeline growing, BHEL continues its march of strengthening presence in India’s power and infrastructure sector.

