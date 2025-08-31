BHEL to Manufacture Radar Domes in Tie-Up with DRDO’s DMRL

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has signed a technology transfer licence agreement with the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad, one of the leading facilities of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The pact will allow BHEL to begin manufacturing fused silica radar domes using the cold isostatic pressing and sintering process. These domes are essential for seeker-based missile guidance systems, acting as protective shields for sensitive sensors while ensuring electromagnetic signals pass through without distortion.

DMRL, which has built deep expertise in advanced ceramics and high-temperature alloys, has handed over the technology to BHEL to enable domestic production of these critical components. The move is expected to boost India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing and gradually reduce dependence on imported systems.

BHEL did not disclose the commercial details or financial terms of the agreement, citing confidentiality. Defence experts point out that collaborations between public sector companies and DRDO laboratories are gaining momentum, particularly as India pushes to strengthen its home-grown defence industrial base.

