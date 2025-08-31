iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

BHEL to Manufacture Radar Domes in Tie-Up with DRDO’s DMRL

31 Aug 2025 , 04:52 PM

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has signed a technology transfer licence agreement with the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad, one of the leading facilities of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The pact will allow BHEL to begin manufacturing fused silica radar domes using the cold isostatic pressing and sintering process. These domes are essential for seeker-based missile guidance systems, acting as protective shields for sensitive sensors while ensuring electromagnetic signals pass through without distortion.

DMRL, which has built deep expertise in advanced ceramics and high-temperature alloys, has handed over the technology to BHEL to enable domestic production of these critical components. The move is expected to boost India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing and gradually reduce dependence on imported systems.

BHEL did not disclose the commercial details or financial terms of the agreement, citing confidentiality. Defence experts point out that collaborations between public sector companies and DRDO laboratories are gaining momentum, particularly as India pushes to strengthen its home-grown defence industrial base.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
  • business
  • Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory
  • Defence Research and Development Organisation
  • market
  • markets
  • stock market
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Patel Engineering to Raise ₹90 Crore via NCDs for Growth and Debt Reduction

Patel Engineering to Raise ₹90 Crore via NCDs for Growth and Debt Reduction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|10:14 PM
JioHotstar Now World’s Second-Biggest Streaming Platform with 300 Million Paid Users, Says Akash Ambani

JioHotstar Now World’s Second-Biggest Streaming Platform with 300 Million Paid Users, Says Akash Ambani

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:47 PM
Adani Airports Unveils ₹10,000 Crore Expansion Plan for Lucknow Airport

Adani Airports Unveils ₹10,000 Crore Expansion Plan for Lucknow Airport

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:29 PM
Reliance to Develop 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens in Mumbai

Reliance to Develop 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:19 PM
LIC Presents ₹7,324 Crore Dividend Cheque to Government of India

LIC Presents ₹7,324 Crore Dividend Cheque to Government of India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:11 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.