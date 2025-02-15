BHEL Wins ₹6,700 Crore SCCL Order for 800 MW Telangana Power Project

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has received a ₹6,700 crore order from Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) for setting up eight hundred MW (megawatt) thermal power unit in Telangana. The contract is an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract and encompasses the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, commissioning, and civil works.

The six units of the 800 MW Adilabad supercritical thermal power project would be located in Mancherial district of Telangana adjacent to the existing 2×600 MW units that the engineering giant built and commissioned in 2016. This makes BHEL a strong player in Telangana, with its installation accounting for over 75% of the coal-based power units of different utilities in the state.

BHEL is India’s premier power equipment manufacturer with high-quality equipment accounting for the installed utility power capacity of 1,70,000 MW across the country and strengthening the country’s energy security and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

“This order comes after a mere couple of days when BHEL received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for setting up the 2×660 MW Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station, phase-II project in the State of West Bengal,” the company said. In Q3 FY25, BHEL reported a 170% YoY increase in net profit, reaching ₹124 crore, while revenue grew 32% YoY to ₹7,277 crore, reflecting strong financial performance.