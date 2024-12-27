iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Biocon Gets USFDA Clearance and EU Nod for Diabetes Drug

27 Dec 2024 , 03:28 PM

Biocon’s stock jumped on December 24 after the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and the European Union provided positive updates. The USFDA released an Establishment Inspection Report with a “Voluntary Action Indicated” status for Biocon’s Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients facility in Bengaluru.

On December 27, 2024, at 3:12 pm, shares of Biocon is currently trading at ₹352.40 which is a 1.72% gain than the previous close. Biocon shares has gained a total of 39% in the last one year, and 1.81% in the last six months.

This EIR, for the Bengaluru Unit 1 site, concludes the inspection by the USFDA between September 16 and September 20, 2024. Earlier today, Biocon and its European partner Zentiva received Decentralised Procedure (DCP) approval for their complex formulation, Liraglutide, in the European Union.

The approval encompasses generic versions of Victoza for Type-2 Diabetes treatment and Saxenda for weight management. Management expects strong growth in Biocon’s formulations business during the second half of the current financial year.

Liraglutide, Semaglutide and Tirzepatide generics were some of the major structural growth drivers in financial year 2026. The updates underscored the company’s commitment to expand the portfolio of complex generics, including meeting global regulatory milestones for innovations in the healthcare sector.

Related Tags

  • Biocon
  • Biocon news
  • Liraglutide Generics
  • USFDA Clearance
  • USFDA News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.