Biocon Secures USFDA Approval for Dasatinib

Biocon received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Dasatinib tablets. Dasatinib is prescribed for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in adults.

The drug is also used to treat Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in adults who have shown resistance or intolerance to prior therapy.

Biocon’s board of directors is scheduled to meet on February 8 to review and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2023.

On March 5, 2025 at 1:34 pm, shares of Biocon is trading at ₹320.20 which is a 1.72% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 14% in the last one year, and 17% dip in the last one month.