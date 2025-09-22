CESC Green Power Plans ₹5,000 Crore Push into Renewables with 3 GW Solar Plant

22 Sep 2025 , 12:35 PM
CESC Green Power Ltd, a subsidiary of CESC Ltd from the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is lining up an investment of about ₹5,000 crore to expand its presence in the renewable energy sector.
The company said it is working on plans to build a solar cell and module plant with over 3 GW capacity, in addition to battery manufacturing facilities, a 60 MW renewable energy project, and allied units that will support the green energy value chain. These projects are being spread across different locations in the country.
To back the initiative, CESC Ltd has committed financial support in the form of equity infusion, strategic guidance, and help in arranging institutional funding. This, the company noted, will ensure smooth execution and timely financial closure.
The move reflects a broader shift by the Kolkata-based utility, which has long been focused on the generation, transmission and distribution of power, towards building a stronger presence in India’s clean energy landscape.
