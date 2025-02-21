CIE Automotive India’s Q4 Profit Rises 9.5% YoY

CIE Automotive India (Formerly Mahindra CIE Automotive) has seen a 9.5% YoY growth in net profit for Q4 FY24. The company’s net profit was at ₹184.9 crore, compared with ₹168.9 crore posted by it in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue decreased 5.8% YoY to ₹2,109.9 crore as against ₹2,240.3 crore in the same period last year, reflecting muted demand in some segments. EBITDA declined 8.6% YoY to ₹299.2 crore, indicating operating profit contraction. EBITDA margin declined to 14.2% vs 14.6% in the year ago period.

Even as its revenue and profitability dipped, the company’s board proposed a final dividend of ₹7 a share for the financial year 2023-24. The proposed dividend is to be approved by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for April 2025. The dividend will be paid on April 23, 2025, to holders of record eligible on March 9, 2025.

With a strong global presence spanning multiple automotive segments, CIE Automotive India specializes in manufacturing body-in-white structures, chassis components, steering components, amongst others. In light of these dynamics, the company continues its focus on operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives to adapt to market fluctuations and support long-term growth.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of CIE Automotive India is currently trading at ₹424 which is a 1.64% dip than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 8.29% dip in the last one year, and 8.72% dip in the last one month.