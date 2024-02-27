iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

CMS Info Systems Promoter to Sell 26.7% Stake via Block Deals for ₹1,500 Crore

27 Feb 2024 , 09:44 AM

The promoter of CMS Info Systems, Sion Investment Holdings, plans to sell up to 26.7% stake through block deals for around ₹1,500 Crore, according to sources familiar with the matter speaking to CNBC-TV18. The deal’s floor price is set at ₹360 per share, representing a 9% discount to Monday’s closing price.

CMS Info Systems reported a strong performance for the October-December quarter of FY24, with a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹87 Crore, marking a notable year-on-year increase of 14.91% from ₹75.8 Crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, PAT saw a growth of 3.2%.

The company’s consolidated revenue for the reporting quarter stood at ₹582 crore, reflecting a robust year-on-year growth of 19% compared to ₹488.3 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, revenue increased by 7%.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the December quarter improved to ₹5.56, compared to ₹4.92 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The cash logistics business revenue witnessed significant growth, reaching ₹375 Crore, marking an 11% year-on-year increase.

On the stock market front, shares of CMS Info Systems Ltd closed at ₹398.00 on the BSE, recording a gain of ₹15.40 or 4.03%.

IIFL Capital Services is facilitating the transaction as the sole broker. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Block deals
  • CMS Info Systems
  • floor price
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.