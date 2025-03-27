EaseMyTrip Joins Hands with Tourism New Zealand to Simplify Travel for Indians

India-based online travel platform EaseMyTrip has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tourism New Zealand to make it easier for Indian tourists to travel to New Zealand. The association will help strengthen travel relations between both countries through customise travel packages and promotional activities.

The Indian travelers can benefit from the curated holiday packages focusing on showcasing New Zealand’s diverse landscapes, adventure tourism and cultural heritage. The partnership aims to launch seasonal promotion campaigns to draw more tourists during peak vacation seasons in India.

The hassle-free travel booking process will ease the travel arrangements for Indian tourists in New Zealand. However with an aim to increase visitor numbers from India and also work towards realising the dream of travel year-round, Tourism New Zealand is now reducing barriers to travel. The partnership will promote travel to New Zealand during the autumn, winter and spring seasons in the country and during important Indian holidays.

Nishant Pitti, Chairman & Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “The association will empower Indian travelers by making travel to New Zealand more accessible and hassle-free. New Zealand is a must visit country for tourists who have an affection for nature, he expressed. This collaboration will allow Indian tourists to avail these specialized travel experiences under assurance of affordability and hassle free planning.

India is among New Zealand’s fastest-growing travel markets, with visitor numbers for holidays demonstrating double-digit growth, Rene de Monchy, Chief Executive of Tourism New Zealand, said in a statement. He said the travel sector plays a large part in creating demand for New Zealand as a premium destination internationally. Improved travel connectivity and high-impact marketing campaigns are aimed at strengthening commercial partnerships, according to Tourism New Zealand.

The aim is between increasing interest shown by Indian travelers into confirmed bookings and real visits to New Zealand. Pursuing its global expansion strategy and bolstering its foot-hold in the international travel segments, the MoU establishes EaseMyTrip in this domain.

Based on the air ticket bookings, EaseMyTrip ranks as one of India’s largest travel platforms, per Crisil Report (February 2021) on India’s OTA industry. With this new collaboration, EaseMyTrip strengthens its position as a reliable online travel aggregator (OTA) for Indian travelers considering exploring international vacation spots.

Personalized travel packages tailored to Indian travelers are now available. The initiative seeks to increase New Zealand travel through enhancing connectivity, affordability and accessibility, driving higher levels of engagement and resultant bookings. This partnership is likely to further enhance their global travel connections and accelerate tourism development in both countries.