iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Emmvee Photovoltaic Files ₹3,000 Crore IPO Plan with SEBI

7 Jul 2025 , 01:05 PM

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd, a solar equipment manufacturer based in Bengaluru, has filed its draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering that could raise as much as ₹3,000 crore. The company is looking to strengthen its balance sheet and fund ongoing expansion.

According to the DRHP filed on July 6, the IPO will include a fresh issue of shares worth ₹2,143.9 crore. An additional ₹856.1 crore worth of shares will be offered by existing promoters Manjunatha Donthi Venkatarathnaiah and Shubha Manjunatha Donthi through the offer-for-sale route.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹428.8 crore. If this is taken forward, the fresh issue size will be reduced accordingly.

Emmvee plans to use around ₹1,607.9 crore from the new capital to reduce its debt. As of mid-June 2025, its consolidated borrowings stood at ₹2,709.7 crore. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate expenses.

The company currently operates with a solar PV module production capacity of 7.80 gigawatts (GW) and a solar cell manufacturing capacity of 2.94 GW. Its facilities use tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology, which is designed to improve efficiency in solar modules.

As part of its expansion, Emmvee is setting up a new 2.5 GW module line and a 6 GW integrated solar cell and module facility. Once completed, its capacity is expected to increase to 16.30 GW for modules and 8.94 GW for cells by the first half of FY28.

The company has built a strong client base in recent years. Over 525 customers have worked with Emmvee, including names like Clean Max Enviro Energy, KPI Green Energy, Aditya Birla Renewables, and Blupine Energy. By the end of FY25, the order book stood at 4.89 GW. In April and May 2025 alone, new orders totalling 1.01 GW were added.

In FY25, it reported a profit of ₹369 crore, a substantial jump from ₹28.9 crore the previous year. Revenue also rose significantly, reaching ₹2,335.6 crore compared to ₹951.9 crore in FY24.

With the clean energy sector gaining policy support and strong investor interest, Emmvee’s move to tap the capital market may help the company reduce its debt load and scale operations at a time when India is accelerating its solar transition.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
  • initial public offering
  • SEBI
  • SEBI News
  • Securities and Exchange Board of India
  • Solar Manufacturing Unit
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Puravankara Adds Chembur Redevelopment Project to Its Mumbai Portfolio

Puravankara Adds Chembur Redevelopment Project to Its Mumbai Portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jul 2025|03:43 PM
BEML Enters Uzbekistan Market with New Export Orders Worth $6.2 Million

BEML Enters Uzbekistan Market with New Export Orders Worth $6.2 Million

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jul 2025|03:36 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in the Mid-Market Session on July 7, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in the Mid-Market Session on July 7, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Emmvee Photovoltaic Files ₹3,000 Crore IPO Plan with SEBI

Emmvee Photovoltaic Files ₹3,000 Crore IPO Plan with SEBI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jul 2025|01:05 PM
Godavari Biorefineries Advances Cancer Research with European Patent and Ongoing Human Trials

Godavari Biorefineries Advances Cancer Research with European Patent and Ongoing Human Trials

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jul 2025|12:08 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.