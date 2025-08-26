FIIs Sell ₹2,466 Crore, DIIs Buy ₹3,178 Crore on August 25

The Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling trend on Monday, August 25, selling Indian equities for ₹2,466 crore, as per provisional figures from the NSE. Meanwhile, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) returned to buying after the previous week’s lull, buying shares worth ₹3,178 crore.

In the session, FIIs purchased equities for ₹9,951 crore but offloaded shares worth ₹12,418 crore, causing the net outflow. DIIs, however, acquired shares worth ₹13,371 crore and offloaded ₹10,194 crore to produce net inflows that were robust.

So far in 2025, FIIs have remained net sellers in a consistent manner, withdrawing nearly ₹1.90 lakh crore, while DIIs have countered with net buying of almost ₹4.77 lakh crore.

In spite of the selling pressure from overseas investors, benchmark indices settled in the positive. The Nifty 50 closed 98 points higher, and the Sensex rose by 329 points. Among sectors, IT stocks led the pack with a steep 2.4% jump, while the media index was the largest laggard, down 1.8%.

The market took support around 24,900 on Nifty and 81,400 on Sensex after an intraday downfall early in the day, says Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities. “The recovery was good, but profit-selling at higher levels stopped short of closing above the 25,000/81,800 level,” he said.

IT shares were in the spotlight, led by expectations of a 25 bps Fed rate cut next month. Top stocks like Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Mphasis, and Wipro rose 2–4%, taking the Nifty IT index up by over 2%.

Paper stocks too saw a steep jump after the government levied a Minimum Import Price (MIP) on Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board, after a DGTR investigation upheld dumping by Indonesian exporters. The decision rallied domestic players, with JK Paper, West Coast Paper, and Emami Paper rising up to 20%.

While that was happening, the Nifty Realty index gained almost 1%, as rumors of a reduction in the GST rate for construction materials cheered investors. Shares like Sobha, DLF, Oberoi Realty, and Raymond went up by 1–2%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com