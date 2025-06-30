iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Finance Ministry Pushes PSBs to List Subsidiaries for Long-Term Value Creation

30 Jun 2025 , 01:42 PM

The finance ministry has advised public sector banks (PSBs) to consider listing their subsidiaries and joint ventures once these entities expand their operations. The goal is to help banks unlock long-term value and generate strong returns on their investments.

Sources familiar with the matter said nearly 15 such subsidiaries or joint ventures are being reviewed for potential initial public offerings (IPOs) or stake sales over the next few years. Before any monetisation, banks are being encouraged to improve corporate governance, enable professional decision-making, and enhance operational efficiency within these businesses.

To support this, the ministry has suggested that banks should inject funds wherever necessary to help their subsidiaries grow and become ready for public listing at the right time.

For instance, the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India, may consider listing SBI General Insurance and SBI Payment Services in the future, once these entities have achieved a stronger operational scale. SBI General Insurance Company Ltd, incorporated on February 24, 2009, reported a profit of ₹509 crore for the financial year ending March 2025.

During the same period, the insurance subsidiary issued 3,71,693 equity shares of ₹10 each. As a result, SBI’s shareholding in the company decreased slightly from 69.11% to 68.99%.

SBI Payment Services Pvt Ltd, which focuses on merchant acquiring, is 74% owned by SBI, with the remaining stake held by Hitachi Payment Services. As of March 31, 2024, the company had over 33.10 lakh merchant acceptance points, including 13.67 lakh POS machines deployed across various regions in India.

Canara Bank, on the other hand, has already begun work on taking its asset management joint venture, Canara Robeco AMC, public. It is also preparing to list Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company. The bank has approved a plan to dilute a 14.5% stake in the life insurance joint venture as part of this process.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Finance Ministry
  • public sector banks
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|11:16 AM
Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|09:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|06:39 AM
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
Bharat Forge Shifts ₹500 Crore Defence Assets to Kalyani Strategic Systems

Bharat Forge Shifts ₹500 Crore Defence Assets to Kalyani Strategic Systems

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|10:30 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.