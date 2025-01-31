GAIL Q3 Profit Jumps 18%, Revenue Up 8%

GAIL (India) Ltd is the country’s largest gas distributor, which on Wednesday reported a strong Q3 FY25 performance after softening liquefied natural gas prices sent net profit soaring 18%. The company’s standalone net profit came at ₹2,842.62 crore.

Revenue from operations was at ₹34,253.52 crore, which was 8% QoQ growth on the back of higher gas demand, against ₹31,822.62 crore in the preceding quarter. EBITDA at ₹3,822 crore, where EBITDA margin improved 180 basis points to 11%, above an estimated 9.4% margin, a reflection of good cost control and improvement in pricing strategies.

The dividends to shareholders took the form of declaration of an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share, amounting to ₹3,616.30 crores. The board of directors approved the unaudited financial results of Q3 FY25 and declaration of dividend is another stamp of approval over steady growth trajectory of GAIL.

In the National Stock Exchange, on January 31, 2025, shares of GAIL (India) Ltd is currently trading at ₹177.19 which is a 6.03% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 2.66% in the last one year, and 7% dip in the last one month.