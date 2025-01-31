iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

GAIL Q3 Profit Jumps 18%, Revenue Up 8%

31 Jan 2025 , 12:13 PM

GAIL (India) Ltd is the country’s largest gas distributor, which on Wednesday reported a strong Q3 FY25 performance after softening liquefied natural gas prices sent net profit soaring 18%. The company’s standalone net profit came at ₹2,842.62 crore.

Revenue from operations was at ₹34,253.52 crore, which was 8% QoQ growth on the back of higher gas demand, against ₹31,822.62 crore in the preceding quarter. EBITDA at ₹3,822 crore, where EBITDA margin improved 180 basis points to 11%, above an estimated 9.4% margin, a reflection of good cost control and improvement in pricing strategies.

The dividends to shareholders took the form of declaration of an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share, amounting to ₹3,616.30 crores. The board of directors approved the unaudited financial results of Q3 FY25 and declaration of dividend is another stamp of approval over steady growth trajectory of GAIL.

In the National Stock Exchange, on January 31, 2025, shares of GAIL (India) Ltd is currently trading at ₹177.19 which is a 6.03% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 2.66% in the last one year, and 7% dip in the last one month.

Related Tags

  • GAIL (India) Ltd
  • GAIL India Ltd news
  • Q3 News
  • Q3 Profit News
  • Q3 result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.