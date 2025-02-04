Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q3 Profit Rises 12%

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Ltd on Wednesday announced good numbers for the December quarter, which showed growth in revenue, profit, and margins compared with the same quarter last year.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Ltd reported a revenue rise of 37% compared with the same quarter last year at ₹1,271 crore. Net profit rose 12% year-on-year to ₹98 crore. EBITDA rose 55% to ₹75.63 crore, as evidenced of improved operational efficiency. The EBITDA margin expanded by 70 basis points, improving to 5.95% from 5.27% a year ago.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Ltd declared a record-high interim dividend of ₹8.95 a share, ahead of last year’s ₹7.92. The date of record for receiving the dividend shall be Friday, February 7, 2025. Strong order book from the projects still in execution mode. It feels that going ahead, there should be an ability to generate even more new orders that should shore up its pipeline.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders Ltd closed at ₹1522 which is a 0.93% gain in the last one year, and the stock has gained a total of 73% in the last one year, and 0.85% dip in the last one month.