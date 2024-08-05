iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gland Pharma faces FDA inspection, gets 3 observations

5 Aug 2024 , 11:20 AM

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted an unannounced inspection of Gland Pharma Ltd’s Pashamylaram facility in Hyderabad. The inspection took place from July 25, 2024, to August 2, 2024, to evaluate Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

The inspection concluded with three 483 observations. Gland Pharma clarified that these observations are procedural and not related to data integrity or repeat issues. The company will submit corrective and preventive actions to the US FDA within the stipulated period.

At the time of writing on August 05, 2024 at 11:10 am, shares of Gland Pharma Ltd is trading at ₹2078 which is a 2.26% dip than the previous close. Gland Pharma Ltd shares has witnessed a 54% gain in the last one year, and 9% gain since the beginning of the year.

Gland Pharma was established in Hyderabad, India, in 1978. Initially, it served as a contract manufacturer of small volume liquid parenteral products.

The company has grown to become one of the largest and fastest-growing generic injectables manufacturing companies. Gland Pharma has a global footprint across 60 countries, including the US, Europe, Canada, Australia, India, and others.

The company operates primarily under a business-to-business (B2B) model. Gland Pharma has a strong track record in pharmaceutical research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of complex injectables.

Shanghai Fosun Pharma, a global pharmaceutical major, is one of its promoters. The company specializes in sterile injectables, oncology, and ophthalmic segments. It focuses on complex injectables, including NCE-1s, First-to-File products, and 505(b)(2) filings.

Products are delivered via liquid vials, lyophilized vials, pre-filled syringes, ampoules, bags, and drops. Efforts are underway to enhance manufacturing capabilities for peptides, long-acting injectables, suspensions, and hormonal products.

The company is also working on new delivery systems such as pens and cartridges. Gland Pharma is committed to meeting diverse injectable needs with high-quality products at attractive price points.

The company leverages R&D expertise in synthesizing complex molecules to produce complex injectables. Gland Pharma successfully develops niche products for diverse markets worldwide.

Related Tags

  • Gland Pharma
  • USFDA
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.