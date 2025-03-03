iifl-logo-icon 1
Glenmark Expands US Portfolio with Acetylcysteine Injection Launch

3 Mar 2025 , 09:57 PM

On March 3, 2025, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that it has acquired Acetylcysteine Injection for sale in the United States. As part of the expansion move into US injectable drug market, the product will be launched by Glenmark’s subsidiary.

Acetylcysteine Injection will be launched in 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) single-dose vials, and will be made available to hospitals and other system-wide healthcare providers. Acetylcysteine is a well-known therapeutic agent widely used for two purposes in medicine: Acetaminophen (paracetamol) overdose, where it prevents damage to the liver. Drug used for device or conditions, and release in exploring or on filamentous Mucolytic agent.

Glenmark’s Acetylcysteine Injection (DEL) is approved based on the safety and efficacy derived from the reference drug Acetadote Injection, as per U.S. FDA. The brand name of this drug, Acetadote Injection, is made by Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. and is commonly associated with its use through prescription in the US. Thus, this Acetylcysteine Injection by Glenmark is anticipated to provide the same therapeutic use with a more affordable option in the market.

Glenmark secured the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Acetylcysteine Injection from Aspen Pharma USA Inc., bolstering its standing in the US pharmaceutical sector. With this acquisition, Glenmark is set to strengthen its hospital segment portfolio and make an affordable and treatment option available to healthcare institutions.

Sales figures (for 12 months ended Jan 2025) from IQVIA indicate that Acetadote Injection sold approx. USD 15.2 million in the US market. This launch will provide better access and affordability for hospitals and patients and underscores Glenmark’s commitment to provide high-quality healthcare solutions.

  • Acetylcysteine Injection
  • Glenmark
  • US Portfolio
