iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Glenmark Pharma Q3 Revenue Jumps 35% to ₹3,388 Crore

16 Feb 2025 , 10:34 PM

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported a net profit of ₹347.9 crore for Q3 FY25 as compared to a net loss of ₹351.3 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal. Revenue from operations jumped 35.1% year-on-year to ₹3,387.6 crore, vs ₹2,506.7 crore during Q3 FY24, aided by robust performance in business segments.

EBITDA surged to ₹600.3 crore, up from a loss of ₹208.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, indicating better operational efficiency. EBITDA margin of 17.7%, marking strong profitability turnaround.

India’s formulation business reported strong growth, expanding 300.2% YoY to ₹10,637 million, a major contributor to revenue growth. The European business was up 14.8% YoY at ₹7,297 million, on continued demand across markets.

Rest of the World (RoW) segment grew by 3% YoY to ₹7,491 million revenue; Currency swing impacted reported profitability. Finished dosage formulations sales stood at ₹7,813 million in the North America market, which grew marginally at 1.4% YoY. RoW growth was partly impacted by currency moving fast in some key markets, but it performed strongly in all parts of the world.

Glenn Saldanha, Chairman & MD said that the company continued to demonstrate quarter-on-quarter momentum, across geographies, and Seventh launched WINLEVI in the UK post MHRA authorization, therefore it is launching its expanded dermatology portfolio.

Related Tags

  • Glenmark
  • Glenmark Lifesciences
  • Glenmark Pharma
  • Q3 News
  • Q3 Profit
  • Q3 result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Reports 29.5% Q3 Revenue Growth

Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Reports 29.5% Q3 Revenue Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Feb 2025|10:50 PM
Glenmark Pharma Q3 Revenue Jumps 35% to ₹3,388 Crore

Glenmark Pharma Q3 Revenue Jumps 35% to ₹3,388 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Feb 2025|10:34 PM
Zydus Passes US FDA Inspection at Ambernath Facility with Zero Observations

Zydus Passes US FDA Inspection at Ambernath Facility with Zero Observations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Feb 2025|10:53 AM
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Reports ₹168 Crore Q3 Loss

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Reports ₹168 Crore Q3 Loss

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Feb 2025|07:56 AM
Easy Trip Planners Q3 Profit Drops 26%, Hotel Bookings Surge 172%

Easy Trip Planners Q3 Profit Drops 26%, Hotel Bookings Surge 172%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|03:58 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.