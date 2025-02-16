Glenmark Pharma Q3 Revenue Jumps 35% to ₹3,388 Crore

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported a net profit of ₹347.9 crore for Q3 FY25 as compared to a net loss of ₹351.3 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal. Revenue from operations jumped 35.1% year-on-year to ₹3,387.6 crore, vs ₹2,506.7 crore during Q3 FY24, aided by robust performance in business segments.

EBITDA surged to ₹600.3 crore, up from a loss of ₹208.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, indicating better operational efficiency. EBITDA margin of 17.7%, marking strong profitability turnaround.

India’s formulation business reported strong growth, expanding 300.2% YoY to ₹10,637 million, a major contributor to revenue growth. The European business was up 14.8% YoY at ₹7,297 million, on continued demand across markets.

Rest of the World (RoW) segment grew by 3% YoY to ₹7,491 million revenue; Currency swing impacted reported profitability. Finished dosage formulations sales stood at ₹7,813 million in the North America market, which grew marginally at 1.4% YoY. RoW growth was partly impacted by currency moving fast in some key markets, but it performed strongly in all parts of the world.

Glenn Saldanha, Chairman & MD said that the company continued to demonstrate quarter-on-quarter momentum, across geographies, and Seventh launched WINLEVI in the UK post MHRA authorization, therefore it is launching its expanded dermatology portfolio.